Mather Group LLC. Makes New $28,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

