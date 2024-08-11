Mather Group LLC. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSPF opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

