Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,580 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4,526.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

