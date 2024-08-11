Mather Group LLC. Purchases 518 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

