Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2,060.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

VMI opened at $280.55 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.37.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

