Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 201,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,019,000.

SCHH opened at $21.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

