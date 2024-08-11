Mather Group LLC. Sells 979 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

