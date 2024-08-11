MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Earnings Results

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. MeridianLink updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

