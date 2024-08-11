Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Issues Earnings Results

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Metallus Trading Down 11.4 %

Metallus stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Metallus has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Metallus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $374,168.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $374,168.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,855.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.