Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Methanex’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 52,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

