Michael P. Doss Sells 49,183 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

