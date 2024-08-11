MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.61 and last traded at $131.80. 2,516,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,499,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 315.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 769.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

