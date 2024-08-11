Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.