Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 6,677,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,387,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

