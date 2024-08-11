MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

MultiPlan Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MultiPlan will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Travis Dalton acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,666.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,891,165 shares of company stock valued at $651,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

