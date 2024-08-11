Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

