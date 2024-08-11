Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stock Holdings Cut by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR opened at $81.85 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $875.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

