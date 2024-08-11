Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1,073.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,143.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

