Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,200,731.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

