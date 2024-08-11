Natural Health Trends Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $7.00 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

