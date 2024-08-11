Needham & Company LLC Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

