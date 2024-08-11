Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 1,143,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 108.8% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 155,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

