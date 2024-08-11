Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of PLRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 451,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,681. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 177,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

