Needham & Company LLC Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

