NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1,415.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

