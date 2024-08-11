NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NewMarket by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 54,482.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.0 %

NewMarket stock opened at $545.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $436.90 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

