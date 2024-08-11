News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

News Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 5,104,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,535. News has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

