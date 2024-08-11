Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

