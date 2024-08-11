Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 36700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.41.
Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
