Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 7.7%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 1,164,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,687,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 2,529,694 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 172.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 770,858 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

