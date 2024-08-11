Nicole B. Theophilus Sells 4,801 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several analysts have commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

