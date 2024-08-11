Noble Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Euroseas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $41.70 on Friday. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Euroseas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

