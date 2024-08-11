Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.