Northland Securities Cuts Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $3.25

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

PRCH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 1,348,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,444. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 444.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 763,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

