Northland Securities Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $365.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $371.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

