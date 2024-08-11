Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Joseph Marushack Acquires 493 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Marushack purchased 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $29,688.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,688.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NRIM stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

