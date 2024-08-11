Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.29. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,631,996 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.57.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

