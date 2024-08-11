Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $12,547,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

