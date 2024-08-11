Octavio Marquez Acquires 1,100 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

