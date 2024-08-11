OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,286 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 441,203 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 1,117,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

