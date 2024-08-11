OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

