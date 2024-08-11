OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $201,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $282.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $215.37 and a 52 week high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

