Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.00

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Olympus Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.
About Olympus
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
