Omega Therapeutics’ (OMGA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.