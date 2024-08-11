OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%.

OncoCyte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OCX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

