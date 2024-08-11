Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after buying an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.65 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

