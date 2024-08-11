Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

