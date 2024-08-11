Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $206.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average is $203.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.