Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $354.94 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.99 and a 200-day moving average of $349.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

