Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD opened at $39.67 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

